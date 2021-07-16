Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as cyclical stocks rise after retail sales data

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks as data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.9 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35007.94. The S&P 500 rose 7.4 points, or 0.17%, to 4367.43​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 54.4 points, or 0.37%, to 14597.508 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • U.S.

