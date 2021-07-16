Left Menu

US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, better than decline seen

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and there were fewer pandemic-related restrictions.U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6per cent in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6per cent, and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3per cent.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:36 IST
US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, better than decline seen

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and there were fewer pandemic-related restrictions.

U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6per cent in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Retail sales growth has slowed since March, when stimulus checks sent to most Americans helped boost spending. And as Americans get vaccinated, they have spent less on goods and more on hotels, haircuts and other services, which are not included in Friday's report.

The increase last month could be due to higher prices, said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for consulting firm Capital Economics.

Americans are paying more for food, gas and other goods, with prices jumping last month by the most in 13 years.

Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3per cent, according to Friday's report. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6per cent, and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021