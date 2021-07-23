Online brokerage Upstox appoints Thippesha Dyamappa as CTO

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Friday said it has appointed Thippesha Dyamappa, former director of software development, international retail at Amazon, as its chief technology officer.

Meanwhile, the co-founder Shrini Viswanath, who was looking after the technology stack, will now take on a more strategic role in the organisation, Upstox said in a statement.

Dyamappa brings in a unique mix of tech capabilities and organisational acumen, over 20 years of software engineering experience in building best-in-class organisations in six countries -- US, India, Jordan, China, UAE, and Brazil, it said. The appointment of Dyamappa is the first step towards the next phase of Upstox's expansion into global markets.

Ravi Kumar, Co-founder, Upstox, said that Dyamappa has built highly scalable units from scratch. He has led teams of diverse cultures operating from 9 locations across 6 countries and spearheaded the development of a localized end-to-end mobile app, browser, and desktop experience for Amazon's operations, he added. On his appointment, Dyamappa said, ''I look forward to working closely with the exceptional senior leadership team and group of the most talented people in the industry. I am also excited about building a world-class technology team, innovative culture, and transformational technology systems that will improve customer lives.'' The online brokerage house serves a total customer base of over 4.5 million, of which more than 80 per cent are in the age group of 18–36 years, and around 70 per cent are first-time investors.

