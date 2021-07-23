Left Menu

Online brokerage Upstox appoints Thippesha Dyamappa as CTO

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Friday said it has appointed Thippesha Dyamappa, former director of software development, international retail at Amazon, as its chief technology officer.Meanwhile, the co-founder Shrini Viswanath, who was looking after the technology stack, will now take on a more strategic role in the organisation, Upstox said in a statement.Dyamappa brings in a unique mix of tech capabilities and organisational acumen, over 20 years of software engineering experience in building best-in-class organisations in six countries -- US, India, Jordan, China, UAE, and Brazil, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:46 IST
Online brokerage Upstox appoints Thippesha Dyamappa as CTO
  • Country:
  • India

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox on Friday said it has appointed Thippesha Dyamappa, former director of software development, international retail at Amazon, as its chief technology officer.

Meanwhile, the co-founder Shrini Viswanath, who was looking after the technology stack, will now take on a more strategic role in the organisation, Upstox said in a statement.

Dyamappa brings in a unique mix of tech capabilities and organisational acumen, over 20 years of software engineering experience in building best-in-class organisations in six countries -- US, India, Jordan, China, UAE, and Brazil, it said. The appointment of Dyamappa is the first step towards the next phase of Upstox's expansion into global markets.

Ravi Kumar, Co-founder, Upstox, said that Dyamappa has built highly scalable units from scratch. He has led teams of diverse cultures operating from 9 locations across 6 countries and spearheaded the development of a localized end-to-end mobile app, browser, and desktop experience for Amazon's operations, he added. On his appointment, Dyamappa said, ''I look forward to working closely with the exceptional senior leadership team and group of the most talented people in the industry. I am also excited about building a world-class technology team, innovative culture, and transformational technology systems that will improve customer lives.'' The online brokerage house serves a total customer base of over 4.5 million, of which more than 80 per cent are in the age group of 18–36 years, and around 70 per cent are first-time investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021