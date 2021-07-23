Graphy Launches Creator Accelerator Program Graphy Select

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Graphy Select is the country’s first-of-its-kind creator accelerator program designed by top creators, for creators • The 3-month accelerator program will provide budding creators the right mentorship, seed funding and resources Graphy, an Unacademy group company, today announced the launch of its inaugural accelerator program for creators called ‘Graphy Select’. The first-of-its-kind creator accelerator program spanning 3-months aims to endow budding creators with the right mentorship, seed funding, and resources to help them accelerate their careers. What makes this initiative unique is the fact that for the very first time, India’s finest mentors will get together to curate learnings and present it in exclusive live interactive sessions. Graphy Select mentors are top creators from across categories, namely, Gaurav Taneja, Dhruv Rathee, Ranveer Allahbadia, Barkha Singh, BeYou Nick, Ankur Warikoo, Diipa Khosla, and Chhavi Mittal (SIT).

Speaking about Graphy Select, Sumit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Graphy said “The creator economy is booming, yet very few are able to pursue their passion for creating content due to lack of proper guidance, mentorship and funds. Working with limited resources can be exhausting for creators, who are essentially the lifeblood of the digital world. That is where Graphy Select comes in. With the vision to accelerate the career aspirations of every content creator and turn their passion into livelihoods, Graphy Select aims to become the gateway to launch India’s top creators.” Graphy Select will provide an intensive learning and growth opportunity involving 30+ exclusive live sessions, weekly assignments, customized monthly goals, and launchpad events with the mentors. Additionally, creators will also be provided with seed funding and an opportunity to be a part of ‘India's Top Creators' Club.’ Creators will have to go through a rigorous selection process, aimed at identifying those with a passion for content creation with a knack for engaging audiences. Shortlisted candidates will kickstart their 3-month journey from September 1, 2021.

To apply for the program, participants can visit https://graphy.com/select, and fill the online form. Applications are open till mid-August 2021.

About Graphy Graphy, an Unacademy group company, was created as a platform for educational content creators to grow their audience, monetize their skills, and host live cohort-based courses. The platform helps creators launch their own online school in under 60 seconds. Graphy has over 300+ active creators including the likes of Vishwanathan Anand, Kamiya Jani, and Vidit Gujrathi. Graphy is led by co-founders – Sushil Kumar, Sumit Jain, and Shobhit Bakliwal.

