Blaze Erupts at LIC India Regional Office

A blaze broke out at the regional office of the LIC of India late Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to control the flames, as confirmed by sources in the Fire and Rescue Department.

Officials informed that they received an emergency call at around 8:40 pm, prompting the deployment of fire engines. While the fire has been contained without any casualties, the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

