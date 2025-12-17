Blaze Erupts at LIC India Regional Office
A fire erupted at the LIC of India regional office on Wednesday night. Three fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the flames. Authorities received the emergency call at 8.40 pm and sent fire engines promptly. There were no casualties or injuries reported, and the cause remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A blaze broke out at the regional office of the LIC of India late Wednesday night, according to a police report.
Three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to control the flames, as confirmed by sources in the Fire and Rescue Department.
Officials informed that they received an emergency call at around 8:40 pm, prompting the deployment of fire engines. While the fire has been contained without any casualties, the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- LIC India
- blaze
- emergency
- fire tenders
- rescue
- regional office
- flames
- casualties
- investigation
ALSO READ
Daring Highway Rescue: Cops Thwart Illegal Cattle Smuggling Operation
Lionel Messi's Wild Encounter: From Football Fields to Wildlife Rescues
Mumbai Constable Rescues Python; Indian Giant Squirrels Return to the Wild
Rescue Mission: Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Rehabilitated in Florida
Daring Leopard Rescue in Maharashtra