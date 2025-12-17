India and WHO: Pioneering the Future of Traditional Medicine
India, in collaboration with the WHO, is working to integrate traditional medicine into global healthcare systems. This effort is articulated at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, promoting sustainable health practices based on science, standards, and evidence.
India's alliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) signifies a unified endeavor to elevate traditional medicine within the global health care framework. This initiative is being advanced through scientific research, standardized practices, and evidence-based strategies, as articulated by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav during a significant summit.
The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was inaugurated at the Bharat Mandapam, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in attendance. The summit, themed 'Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-Being,' highlights the importance of integrating traditional medicine into national health systems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to conclude the summit, underscoring its significance. The event convenes a diverse group of experts to envisage inclusive health systems. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded India's leadership, spotlighting milestones like the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 and future global strategy implementations.
