India and WHO: Pioneering the Future of Traditional Medicine

India's alliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) signifies a unified endeavor to elevate traditional medicine within the global health care framework. This initiative is being advanced through scientific research, standardized practices, and evidence-based strategies, as articulated by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav during a significant summit.

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was inaugurated at the Bharat Mandapam, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in attendance. The summit, themed 'Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-Being,' highlights the importance of integrating traditional medicine into national health systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to conclude the summit, underscoring its significance. The event convenes a diverse group of experts to envisage inclusive health systems. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded India's leadership, spotlighting milestones like the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 and future global strategy implementations.