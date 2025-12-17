Left Menu

India and WHO: Pioneering the Future of Traditional Medicine

India, in collaboration with the WHO, is working to integrate traditional medicine into global healthcare systems. This effort is articulated at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, promoting sustainable health practices based on science, standards, and evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:02 IST
India and WHO: Pioneering the Future of Traditional Medicine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's alliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) signifies a unified endeavor to elevate traditional medicine within the global health care framework. This initiative is being advanced through scientific research, standardized practices, and evidence-based strategies, as articulated by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav during a significant summit.

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was inaugurated at the Bharat Mandapam, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in attendance. The summit, themed 'Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-Being,' highlights the importance of integrating traditional medicine into national health systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to conclude the summit, underscoring its significance. The event convenes a diverse group of experts to envisage inclusive health systems. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded India's leadership, spotlighting milestones like the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 and future global strategy implementations.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025