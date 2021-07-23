Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators likely to investigate Facebook's Kustomer deal - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU antitrust regulators are likely to kick off a full-scale investigation into Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer after its initial review ends next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The world's largest social network, which announced the acquisition in November, is looking to the deal to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp, where usage has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

