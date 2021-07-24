Left Menu

Raymond appoints S L Pokharna as additional director on board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:25 IST
Fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond on Saturday said it has appointed S L Pokharna, President, Group Commercial and Supply Chain, on its board as a non-executive director.

Pokharna, who has been credited for the turnaround of the company's apparel business despite the pandemic, has over four decades of experience in finance, sales, marketing and commercial functions, the company said in a statement.

''The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Pokharna as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Director with effect from July 23, 2021,'' it said.

He has been with Raymond since 1981 and has held various leadership roles across the Group, it added.

''Raymond is expected to immensely benefit from Pokharna's deep knowledge of the apparel and retail industry and rich experience in business and corporate governance,'' Raymond added.

