Death toll rises to 15 in China's warehouse fire

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The death toll from a fire at a warehouse in China's northeastern Jilin province has risen to 15, local authorities said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone in Jilin's province's capital Changchun.

The Changchun municipal government said the local fire brigade received reports of the accident at around 3:48 p.m. on Saturday and launched search and rescue efforts, which concluded on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 15, they said, adding that 25 people are injured.

The injured people are receiving treatment in hospitals and have no life-threatening injuries, the government said.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of the deceased and continue to investigate the cause of the accident, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

