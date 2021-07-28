Eighteen killed in India as truck slams into overcrowded bus
At least 18 people were killed and 10 injured after a speeding truck rammed into an overcrowded double-decker bus in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, a local official said. The incident occurred on a highway near Barabanki in central Uttar Pradesh at around 12:45 am, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad told Reuters.
At least 18 people were killed and 10 injured after a speeding truck rammed into an overcrowded double-decker bus in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, a local official said.
The incident occurred on a highway near Barabanki in central Uttar Pradesh at around 12:45 am, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad told Reuters. "The bus was overloaded and had about 150 passengers in it. It was hit by an truck on the highway," Prasad said.
At least 10 people were injured and sent to the state capital of Lucknow for treatment, he said. Media reports said a number of passengers were labourers and that the bus had broken down on the highway before the accident. Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We'll implement whatever is in favour of Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami on population control policy
Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway closed after landslide, heavy rainfall
IMA urges Uttarakhand CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra
COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt orders DMs to control weekend crowd at tourist places
We need to continue accelerating our vaccination drive to combat third wave of COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi.