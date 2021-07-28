Left Menu

Eighteen killed in India as truck slams into overcrowded bus

At least 18 people were killed and 10 injured after a speeding truck rammed into an overcrowded double-decker bus in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, a local official said. The incident occurred on a highway near Barabanki in central Uttar Pradesh at around 12:45 am, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:17 IST
At least 18 people were killed and 10 injured after a speeding truck rammed into an overcrowded double-decker bus in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday, a local official said.

The incident occurred on a highway near Barabanki in central Uttar Pradesh at around 12:45 am, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad told Reuters. "The bus was overloaded and had about 150 passengers in it. It was hit by an truck on the highway," Prasad said.

At least 10 people were injured and sent to the state capital of Lucknow for treatment, he said. Media reports said a number of passengers were labourers and that the bus had broken down on the highway before the accident. Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

