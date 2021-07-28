Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL106 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex skids for 3rd day as bank stocks tumble; Bharti Airtel bucks trend Mumbai: Equity benchmarks nursed losses for the third session on the trot on Wednesday, weighed by banking, energy and auto stocks amid a lacklustre trend overseas. BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee recovers 9 paise to end at 74.38, snaps 2-day losing run Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 9 paise to close at 74.38 against the US currency on Wednesday, snapping its two-day losing run ahead of the US Fed policy decision.

DEL132 BIZ-ONGC-BARGE ONGC had asked ill-fated Barge P-305 to move to safety: Minister New Delhi: Barge P-305, which sank in the Arabian Sea in May killing 86 onboard, was advised by ONGC to move to safety before severe cyclone Tauktae struck but its captain decided to stay nearby, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertisement

DEL141 CAB-LD DEPOSIT-INSURANCE Cabinet clears amendment to DICGC Act; bank depositors to get coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh New Delhi: In a bid to ensure timely support to depositors of stressed banks, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the DICGC Act to provide account holders access to up to Rs 5 lakh funds within 90 days of a bank coming under moratorium.

DEL29 BIZ-APPLE-REVENUES Strong double-digit growth in India, LatAm helps Apple log record USD 81.4 bn revenue in Jun qtr New Delhi: Strong double-digit growth in markets like India and Latin America have helped iPhone maker Apple report a double-digit revenue growth at USD 81.4 billion - a new record for the June quarter, according to its CEO Tim Cook.

DCM65 CAB-LD LLP Cabinet clears amendment to LLP Act to decriminalise various provisions New Delhi: The government on Wednesday cleared amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, with an aim to decriminalise various provisions under the law and foster the ease of doing business in the country. DCM69 BIZ-FM-TAX-PORTAL I-T portal issues to be resolved soon, says FM New Delhi: With glitches still haunting the new income tax portal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she wished the Infosys-developed website did not have such a launch but hoped issues will be sorted out soon. DCM55 BIZ-LD RESULTS-MARUTI Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net profit at Rs 475 cr New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 475 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

DEL94 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold marginally lower; silver tumbles Rs 1,094 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 61 to Rs 46,607 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)