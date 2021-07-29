IndiGo to start flights connecting Jabalpur from August 20

IndiGo will start direct flights between Jabalpur and Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Indore from August 20, a statement said on Thursday.

This will be the 69th destination in India to be connected with IndiGo flights, the carrier's statement noted. It said a daily flight will operate on each of the routes from August 20: Mumbai-Jabalpur-Mumbai, Delhi-Jabalpur-Delhi, Indore-Jabalpur-Hyderabad-Indore.

