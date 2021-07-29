IndiGo to start flights connecting Jabalpur from August 20
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
IndiGo will start direct flights between Jabalpur and Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Indore from August 20, a statement said on Thursday.
This will be the 69th destination in India to be connected with IndiGo flights, the carrier's statement noted. It said a daily flight will operate on each of the routes from August 20: Mumbai-Jabalpur-Mumbai, Delhi-Jabalpur-Delhi, Indore-Jabalpur-Hyderabad-Indore.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi records 76 Covid cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 0.11 pc
BMC urges Maharashtra govt to do away with negative RT-PCR report for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Mumbai
Delhi records 76 Covid cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 0.11 pc
HC grants time to Delhi govt to reply to PIL against earmarking beds in hotels for officials
Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion