In a concerted effort to contribute towards creation of a robust electric vehicle ecosystem, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) and Swiggy on Thursday announced commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of EVs in delivery fleet of India's largest food delivery platform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:09 IST
Reliance BP Mobility announces electric vehicle commitment in partnership with Swiggy
Battery swapping is set to lead the green wave in the last mile delivery and passenger segment. Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to contribute towards creation of a robust electric vehicle ecosystem, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) and Swiggy on Thursday announced commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of EVs in delivery fleet of India's largest food delivery platform. The partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of battery-operated EVs, including deployment of electric two-wheelers that will be supported by Jio-bp's network of battery swap stations and Swiggy's network of delivery partners.

This partnership between two leading industry players aims to synergise their strengths of scale, reach, and technology in creating a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets through innovative business models. RBML will set up Jio-bp battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by Swiggy and provide all required technical assistance and training to Swiggy delivery partners and designated Swiggy staff related to battery swapping.

RBML Chief Executive Officer Harish C Mehta said with an objective to support the government's vision of electric mobility, the company has forayed into e-mobility services and is committed to creating an ecosystem which will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. "Leveraging the best of bp's global learnings in electrification, RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprising EV charging hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally enabled services to all stakeholders," he said.

"Our collaboration with Swiggy has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country. We are confident Swiggy and their delivery partners will immensely benefit from our widespread network of battery swap stations," said Mehta in a statement. With a vision to set up India's largest network of battery swapping stations across the country, RBML is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Jio-bp targets to set up a distributed network of multiple thousand battery swap stations over the next five years at its retail outlets in addition to leading residential and commercial complexes, malls, hotels, business parks, IT hubs, parking lots to name a few potential urban locations pan-India. The company said battery swapping is set to lead the green wave in the last mile delivery and passenger segments.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

