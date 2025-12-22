Security Forces Neutralize Nine Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistan's security forces have successfully neutralized nine terrorists across two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The military's media wing revealed that these decisive actions took place on December 19, 2025, targeting members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, often termed Fitna al Khawarij by the state.

The first intelligence-based operation saw four terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan, followed by the second operation in Bannu, where five terrorists were neutralized.