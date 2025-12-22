Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Nine Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Pakistan's security forces have killed nine terrorists total in two separate engagements within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations targeted members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, referred to as Fitna al Khawarij by the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-12-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 02:57 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Nine Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistan's security forces have successfully neutralized nine terrorists across two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The military's media wing revealed that these decisive actions took place on December 19, 2025, targeting members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, often termed Fitna al Khawarij by the state.

The first intelligence-based operation saw four terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan, followed by the second operation in Bannu, where five terrorists were neutralized.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025