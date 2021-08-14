Zero tolerance towards corruption, departmentalism & compromise with safety: Railway min

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday asserted that he has ''zero tolerance'' towards corruption, departmentalism and compromise with safety.

In his first meeting with top officials of the railways’ zonal offices, the minister also noted that he would support their innovations, but would send the corrupt ones to jail, sources said.

In what he said would be the course for the next three years, Vaishnaw pointed out that he had ''zero tolerance towards corruption, departmentalism and compromise with safety''.

The sources also said that the Union minister identified safety, world-class trains, station redevelopment and bullet trains as top priority for the national transporter.

He has also set individual targets in these four areas and is personally reviewing the progress on a daily basis, they said. To improve safety, the railways plans to upgrade the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), dubbed ‘Kavach’, not only for domestic use but exports as well.

The work has also started on building newer versions of coaches, including those of Vistadome, Tejas and Vande Bharat trains, to introduce world-class trains for the new generation.

The aim is to redevelop 150 stations in the next three years and introduce state-of-the-art trains in at least 150-200 cities in the next couple of years, the sources said. Vaishnaw also stressed on financial and professional honesty, adding that he is willing to stand by his officers at all times but any decision taken by them for personal monetary gains will not be tolerated.

During the meeting, he told the senior officials that those among them used to corrupt ways should look for other avenues to make money.

''If there is a corrupt man here, the next three years will be quite dry for him. I have the same feeling towards departmentalism,'' the newly-appointed minister said.

According to the sources, Vaishnaw also told the employees that he would not stand for any ''chalta hai attitude”.

''Accidents may happen despite our best efforts, but if something is brought to our notice and we overlook it which then causes the accident, then there is no excuse,'' he added. PTI ASG SRY

