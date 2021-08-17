Left Menu

U.S. CDC warns against Turkey travel, eases India advisory

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 00:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations but eased its advisory for India.

The CDC added Turkey to its "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 level, while lowering India to "Level 2: Moderate." U.S. President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

