U.S. CDC warns against Turkey travel, eases India advisory
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations but eased its advisory for India.
The CDC added Turkey to its "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 level, while lowering India to "Level 2: Moderate." U.S. President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.
