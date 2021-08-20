Left Menu

HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations

Hong Kong stocks dropped over 2% to hit a more than nine-month low on Friday, while China shares also fell sharply on deepening concerns over the economic slowdown and Beijing's regulatory tightening. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.3% to 24,739.60 by lunch break, after hitting its lowest level since Nov. 2 at 24,581.6.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:10 IST
HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations

Hong Kong stocks dropped over 2% to hit a more than nine-month low on Friday, while China shares also fell sharply on deepening concerns over the economic slowdown and Beijing's regulatory tightening. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.3% to 24,739.60 by lunch break, after hitting its lowest level since Nov. 2 at 24,581.6. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.3% to 8,707.00.

** China's bluechip CSI300 index fell 2.4% to 4,745.23, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7% to 3,408.15. ** China's regulatory crackdowns continue to haunt investors, who are already worried about a slowing economy.

** Hang Seng is on course for its worst week since the height of pandemic in March, 2020. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 3.6%, a fresh low since the index's inception.

** Chinese internet companies should innovate, assume social responsibilities and promote social values, according to a state media article on Friday. ** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group declined 2.2% to HK$ 158.6, hitting the lowest since its Hong Kong debut.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan tumbled 7.1% to a one-year low, while gaming and social-media giant Tencent edged down 0.1% to touch a 14-month low. ** Healthcare players plunged too, with the sector's sub-index down 8.6%.

** Alibaba Healthcare Information Technology and Wuxi Biologics plummeted 13.4% and 10.4%, respectively. ** China's liquor stocks slumped 5.8%, after state media reported that the country's State Administration for Market Regulation is holding a meeting during the day to discuss regulations over the liquor market.

** The healthcare index plunged 5%, amid growing concerns that the sector will also be in the regulatory crosshairs. ** Bucking the trend, China Telecom Corp surged 19 in a strong debut, following its $7.3 billion fundraising via public offering, the world's biggest in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021