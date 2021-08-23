BNK Securities exits BNK Capital Markets; sells 13 pc stake

Left Menu

BNK Securities Pvt Ltd, a promoter of BNK Capital Markets Ltd, on Monday exited the firm by selling its entire shareholding of nearly 13 per cent through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data on BSE, BNK Securities sold 12,73,781 shares it held in the firm for Rs 200 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 25.47 crore.

Shareholding data for the June 2021 quarter showed that BNK Securities held 12.74 per cent stake in the firm.

Through a separate transaction, another entity Brijnath Khandelwal and Co. also offloaded shares of the firm for Rs 71.42 crore.

Besides, Lebnitze Real Estates Pvt Ltd bought 48 lakh shares, worth Rs 96.9 crore, of BNK Capital Markets, block deal data showed. It bought the shares at an average price of Rs 200 per share.

On BSE, shares of BNK Capital Markets Ltd ended at Rs 195.75, down by 1.95 per cent over the previous close.

