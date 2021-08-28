Vivo Bio Tech signs supply contract with Biological E

Leading contract research firm Vivo Bio Tech on Saturday said it has signed a long-term supply contract with vaccine maker Biological E.

The value of the contract is estimated to be in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore per year, for each of the next three years, Vivo Bio Tech said in a regulatory filing.

Hyderabad-based Vivo Bio-Tech is a full-service CRO (contract research organisation) offering drug development and discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.

