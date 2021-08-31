Wipro, HERE Technologies partner to provide location-based services, analytics for customers

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with HERE Technologies to offer location-based services, to customers from energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and Logistics, telecom, and automotive industry verticals.

''Wipro and HERE will be jointly developing solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking,'' a statement said.

An Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart metering solution being developed by both companies, will provide better information to customers on energy consumption and asset management, it added.

The HERE mapping-as-a-service solution enables enterprises to build private maps in the field and manage their autonomous vehicles more efficiently, by providing information to their drivers on routing time, speed, fuel consumption, and hazardous conditions.

HERE Tracking will help Wipro's customers monitor and track assets, field engineers, and supply chain on a real-time basis both indoor and outdoor, as well as provide analytics to build operational efficiencies, the statement said.

"We are happy to be partnering with HERE Technologies to co-develop customised solutions, for customers who require location as a key component of their services. We are excited about the future of this partnership and the potential it offers in the journey towards an autonomous world," Wipro Limited Regional Head and Managing Director (Benelux) Sarat Chand said.

Jason Jameson, Senior Vice President and General Manager (Asia Pacific) at HERE Technologies, said combined with Wipro's solutions, HERE location technology will open up further opportunities across different industries, providing customers with more relevant and customised solutions, leading to world-class user experiences.

