Left Menu

Wipro, HERE Technologies partner to provide location-based services, analytics for customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:56 IST
Wipro, HERE Technologies partner to provide location-based services, analytics for customers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with HERE Technologies to offer location-based services, to customers from energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and Logistics, telecom, and automotive industry verticals.

''Wipro and HERE will be jointly developing solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking,'' a statement said.

An Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart metering solution being developed by both companies, will provide better information to customers on energy consumption and asset management, it added.

The HERE mapping-as-a-service solution enables enterprises to build private maps in the field and manage their autonomous vehicles more efficiently, by providing information to their drivers on routing time, speed, fuel consumption, and hazardous conditions.

HERE Tracking will help Wipro's customers monitor and track assets, field engineers, and supply chain on a real-time basis both indoor and outdoor, as well as provide analytics to build operational efficiencies, the statement said.

"We are happy to be partnering with HERE Technologies to co-develop customised solutions, for customers who require location as a key component of their services. We are excited about the future of this partnership and the potential it offers in the journey towards an autonomous world," Wipro Limited Regional Head and Managing Director (Benelux) Sarat Chand said.

Jason Jameson, Senior Vice President and General Manager (Asia Pacific) at HERE Technologies, said combined with Wipro's solutions, HERE location technology will open up further opportunities across different industries, providing customers with more relevant and customised solutions, leading to world-class user experiences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021