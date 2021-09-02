BLS International gets ePassport renewal contract from Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs

BLS International Services on Thursday said it has signed a contract with the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs to provide ePassport renewal services in Italy, Qatar and Malaysia.

The company will provide ePassport renewal services on behalf of The Republic of Philippines in Italy, Qatar and Malaysia, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the Department of Foreign Affairs intends to ease the renewal process for Philippine nationals living overseas, it added.

''We are confident that our tech-enabled ePassport renewal services will be faster and convenient for the Filipino diaspora in the three countries - Italy, Qatar and Malaysia,'' BLS International Joint MD Shikhar Aggarwal said.

The opening of ePassport renewal centres in these three countries will provide Filipinos with faster and more convenient ePassport renewal services, automated and integrated online mechanisms in day-to-day transactions and simplify and shorten the overall application processing time, the company said.

Shares of BLS International Services Ltd closed at Rs 219.20 per scrip on BSE, up 7.21 per cent from its previous close.

