New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

New Zealand will ease COVID-19 curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

Schools, offices, and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions' alert level shifts to 2 from 3, Ardern added.

