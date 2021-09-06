New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland
New Zealand will ease COVID-19 curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.
Schools, offices, and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions' alert level shifts to 2 from 3, Ardern added.
