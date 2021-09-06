Left Menu

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

“The PIC, on behalf of its clients, owned 8.56% of Steinhoff shares (as of 31 August 2021), which was acquired over time,” reads the statement on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:54 IST
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement
The PIC said it believes the proposed settlement was in the best interests of its clients, given the alternative cost of protracted litigation and related uncertainties, and the prospect of further diminishing share value. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Public Investment Corporation, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SIHNV) and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (SIHPL) –together referred to as Steinhoff – have entered into a settlement agreement to support the implementation of the Steinhoff global settlement.

In a statement, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said the proposed settlement forms part of the global settlement first announced by Steinhoff in 2019 and the ongoing, related settlement processes in the Netherlands (in respect of SIHNV) and South Africa (in respect of SIHPL).

"This settlement agreement is subject to court approval which has started in the Netherlands.

"The PIC, on behalf of its clients, owned 8.56% of Steinhoff shares (as of 31 August 2021), which was acquired over time," reads the statement on Monday.

In 2018, the PIC joined a group of approximately 40 institutional investors who brought damages claims against SIHNV before the Dutch court. A process of mediation ensued thereafter.

The PIC said it believes the proposed settlement was in the best interests of its clients, given the alternative cost of protracted litigation and related uncertainties, and the prospect of further diminishing share value.

"It attempts to provide certainty and will allow Steinhoff the opportunity to recover as a company, to continue trading as a going concern and to avoid further job losses.

"Details of the proposed settlement agreement can only be disclosed once the due legal process has been concluded," said the corporation.

The settlement agreement does not preclude the PIC from pursuing further litigation against former Steinhoff directors and employees if found responsible for the accounting irregularities and ultimate destruction of value at Steinhoff. The PIC will continue to cooperate fully and assist law enforcement agencies in respect of any criminal proceedings.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021