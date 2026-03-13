SpaceX's Groundbreaking IPO: Legal Titans Chosen

SpaceX, led by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, has moved forward with concrete plans for their initial public offering (IPO), enlisting Gibson Dunn and Davis Polk & Wardwell as their legal advisors. According to sources close to the matter, this move signals the onset of what is anticipated to be a highly valued public listing.

With a projected valuation of $1.75 trillion, the IPO is poised to make SpaceX one of the most esteemed companies worldwide, offering public investors a shot at owning part of the pioneering space company. Details of the IPO remain confidential, and neither SpaceX nor their legal firms have offered comments thus far.

Setting a precedent, SpaceX has initiated legal consultations before choosing investment banks to lead the IPO. Potential candidates include major players such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase. As the IPO landscape heats up in 2023, SpaceX joins the likes of AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI in pursuing mega-deals this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)