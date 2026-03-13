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Daikin India Plans Major Expansion in Room AC Production by 2030

Daikin India plans to boost its room air conditioner manufacturing capacity from 30 lakh to 40 lakh units by 2030. The expansion includes a new plant in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, India's room AC market is about 1.40 crore units, with only 10% household penetration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:39 IST
Daikin India Plans Major Expansion in Room AC Production by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

Daikin India has announced plans to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity for room air conditioners. The company's current annual production capacity of 30 lakh units is set to increase to 40 lakh units by 2030. This expansion will be facilitated through the establishment of a new plant in Andhra Pradesh, according to a company executive.

Vice-President Shiv Kumar Yadav revealed that the upcoming facility will be located in the Sri City Special Economic Zone, sprawling over 112 acres. The plant is expected to be operational within two years. Daikin already operates one factory in Sri City and two in Neemrana, Rajasthan, contributing to the annual production of 30 lakh units.

Yadav highlighted the vast growth potential within the Indian room AC market, which sees annual sales of around 1.40 crore units. With just 10% of Indian households currently equipped with air conditioning, the move anticipates a potential surge in demand. Alongside this expansion, Daikin is launching new high-efficiency ACs and a VRV Alpha Series enhanced with artificial intelligence for commercial and residential use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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