Flipkart opens four new fulfilment, sortation centres in Haryana

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced expansion of its supply chain network in Haryana with addition of four new facilities to support thousands of sellers ahead of the upcoming festive season.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:53 IST
Flipkart employees working at a new Haryana fulfilment centre . Image Credit: ANI
E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced expansion of its supply chain network in Haryana with addition of four new facilities to support thousands of sellers ahead of the upcoming festive season. The company said expansion of supply chain will further help in serving millions of customers from Haryana and nearby regions with quality products, helping contribute to the economic growth.

These new fulfilment centres will help create deeper capabilities to support thousands of sellers, MSMEs, kiranas and small farmers from the state to cater to the growing customer demand, create more employment opportunities while enabling faster deliveries for consumers, it said. The new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobiles, apparel and electronics and are located in Sankpa, Yakubpur, Kulana, and Rewari with a total area of more than 12 lakh square feet and a storage capacity of over 30 lakh cubic feet.

More than 13,000 sellers from the state will get augmented support to reach lakhs of new customers nationally and create additional 12,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state. With this expansion, Flipkart now has a total of 17 fulfilment centres in regions across Binola, Bilaspur, Luhari, Ballabgarh and Farrukhnagar and spread across an area of 44 lakh square feet creating around 22,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Earlier this month, Walmart and Flipkart signed a memorandum of understanding with the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Haryana, to support MSMEs to grow their domestic and global markets through the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

