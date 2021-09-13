Assam Electronics Development Corp partners with iBus to deploy digital infrastructure

State-run Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd has appointed tech firm iBus Networks as its exclusive business partner for deploying and operating digital infrastructure on commercial premises, a statement said on Monday.

With this partnership, the two entities will offer connectivity solutions on large campuses, IT parks, hospitals, SEZs and commercial buildings, it said. The nodal implementing agency of the state information technology department and the private network solution provider will identify appropriate business opportunities and collectively look forward to design and deploy digital infrastructure (DI), Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd managing director MK Yadava said. The development of DI will reduce the digital divide in India, he said.

The Assam government undertaking has over 36 years of experience in delivering solutions in electronics, telecom and IT. Tech firm iBus along with its group entities is an in-building network coverage provider in the country, covering 500 million sq ft in over 900 sites of 19 states.

''This partnership gives us the ability to meet our goal of providing access to internet to all sections of the population,'' iBus CEO Ram Sellaratnam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)