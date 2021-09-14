Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos, two dead

Two people were killed on Monday when a light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said.

The small private aircraft, that was flying from Israel to the Greek island with two persons on board, crashed close to the island's airport. "We recovered two bodies from the spot," a coast guard official told Reuters without providing further details.

"The aircraft crashed about a mile south from the airport," a second official said.

