Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos, two dead

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-09-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:58 IST
Small plane crashes off the Greek island of Samos, two dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Two people were killed on Monday when a light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said.

The small private aircraft, that was flying from Israel to the Greek island with two persons on board, crashed close to the island's airport. "We recovered two bodies from the spot," a coast guard official told Reuters without providing further details.

"The aircraft crashed about a mile south from the airport," a second official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

