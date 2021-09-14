Left Menu

German yields touch two-month high, Italian yields fall as focus on issuance

Italian bonds, particularly longer-dated ones, are seen as "high beta", as they are more volatile than the broader bond market. Euro zone bond yields moved slightly lower after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices slowed to 0.3% in August from 0.5% in July, below the 0.4% a Reuters poll had expected.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:35 IST
German yields touch two-month high, Italian yields fall as focus on issuance

Benchmark German 10-year yields rose to a two-month high on Tuesday and Italy's risk premium fell to the lowest in a month as investors focused on debt issuance. The European Union received more than 85 billion euros of investor demand for a new, syndicated seven-year bond to back its coronavirus recovery fund, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters, in its first market debt sale since the summer break.

More supply came from auctions. Germany raised 3.908 billion from the re-opening of a two-year bond. The 4.804 billion euros of total demand fell short of its 5 billion euro target in what analysts called a "technical failure", though it was not unusual as the last four two-year German bond re-openings have all failed, according to Refinitiv IFR.

In contrast, Italy raised 5.75 billion euros from the re-opening of three, seven and 30-year bonds to high demand, paying the lowest yields since February, March and January on the respective bonds. The Netherlands raised 1.98 billion euros from the re-opening of a bond due 2052.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, briefly rose to a two-month high at -0.302% in earlier trade and was up nearly 2 basis points to -0.31% by 1245 GMT. Its yield curve, as measured by the gap between two and 10-year yields, briefly widened to 39.4 bps, the widest since early July.

Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank, said heavy supply was driving bond yields higher. But Italian bond yields, which had also risen, fell after the country's auction closed.

The 10-year yield was last down nearly a basis point to -0.68%, pushing the closely watched gap between 10-year Italian and German yields to 98 bps, the narrowest since mid-August. The Italian auction result "highlights the fact that the ECB was successful in delivering a dovish-taper and that government bonds with a high beta are poised to gain the most," Spinozzi said.

The European Central Bank slightly slowed the pace of its pandemic emergency bond purchases last Thursday, but calmed fears around a potentially more hawkish move. Italian bonds, particularly longer-dated ones, are seen as "high beta", as they are more volatile than the broader bond market.

Euro zone bond yields moved slightly lower after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices slowed to 0.3% in August from 0.5% in July, below the 0.4% a Reuters poll had expected. The data, in focus ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, aligns with Fed chairman Jerome Powell's view that higher inflation is transitory.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021