Left Menu

Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss

When it comes to protecting drivers' labour rights, we must make more improvements and need to do better." The company said that following the publication of regulations targeting food delivery workers last July, it had formed a work group to examine its employment practices.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:16 IST
Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's online food delivery giants Meituan and Ele. I both said this week they will not force couriers who do work for them to register as independent businesses, a bone of contention amid ongoing scrutiny of the food delivery sector. The promise comes as part of a broader push from regulators to improve conditions for 'gig-economy workers, and during ongoing public scrutiny towards tech companies' treatment of said drivers.

In August, several Chinese regulatory bodies met with several Chinese food delivery companies to call for better labor safeguards. Many drivers for food delivery or ride-hailing apps are hired indirectly by the platform and do not receive basic social or medical insurance.

This past week, a social media account covering labor law published an article alleging some drivers working for Meituan and Ele. I was operating as individual businesses, as opposed to employees of the platform company or a third-party company, thereby reducing the platform company's legal obligations to the driver. The piece spread widely across China's internet. In a social media post published late on Tuesday evening, Meituan wrote that "Drivers are important partners of Meituan. When it comes to protecting drivers' labor rights, we must make more improvements and need to do better."

The company said that following the publication of regulations targeting food delivery workers last July, it had formed a workgroup to examine its employment practices. It said this month it issued a document to over 1,000 delivery partners and held a video conference stating it prohibits forcing couriers to register as independent businesses. The company added that it aimed to improve its treatment of riders in aspects such as income, social security, and health and safety. On Monday, Meituan said it would change its algorithm to be more accommodating towards its drivers when facing tight delivery times.

On Wednesday morning, Ele. I published a statement also pledging not to force drivers to register as independent businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021