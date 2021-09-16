Left Menu

China Jan-Aug FDI up 22.3% y/y in yuan terms

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:48 IST
  • China

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first eight months of the year jumped 22.3% from the same period last year to 758.05 billion yuan ($117.7 billion), China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) for January-August period dropped 1.3% from a year earlier to 459.11 billion yuan, Shu Jueting, ministry spokesperson told a press conference.

($1 = 6.4400 Chinese yuan renminbi)

