Italian govt makes it obligatory for all workers to have COVID "Green Pass" -source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Italy government has approved a decree making it obligatory for all public and private sector workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection, a government source said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting and is due to come into force on Oct. 15. The move is aimed at persuading people to get inoculated and blunt contagion in one of the countries worst-hit by the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

