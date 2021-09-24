Left Menu

China turns the screws in crypto crackdown

The PBOC also barred financial institutions, payment companies and internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehaviour in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:40 IST
China turns the screws in crypto crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrency trading on Friday, vowing to root out "illegal" activity in the trading of bitcoin and other virtual currencies and issuing a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining.

China's State Council, or cabinet, vowed in May to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading as part of efforts to fend off financial risk. Ten Chinese government agencies, including the central bank as well as banking, securities, and foreign exchange regulators, said in a joint statement that they would work closely to maintain a "high-pressure" crackdown on speculative trading of cryptocurrencies.

The People's Bank of China said cryptocurrencies must not circulate in markets as traditional currencies and that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet. The PBOC also barred financial institutions, payment companies, and internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website. The National Development and Reform Commission said it was launching a nationwide crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Previous restrictions have been issued by local governments.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped as much as 5% after the PBOC's announcement having earlier been down about 1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021