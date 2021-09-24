Chemical industry should strive to reduce import dependence: Mandaviya

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today presented the ICC (Indian Chemical Council) Annual Awards for the year 2020 in a virtual ceremony. He also launched the latest Edition of the Members Directory. This edition of the Directory contains detailed information about all the members of the council.

Congratulating the recipients of the awards, Shri Mandaviya said that the chemical sector is the foundation of our economy as many other sectors depend on it for their raw materials. He said that the Chemical sector has grown faster than the average GDP growth and it is expected to maintain this pace in coming years too.

He appreciated the role of the Chemical industry in the fight against the COVID pandemic. "It immensely helps the pharma sector and forms the bedrock of current vaccination drive", he added. Emphasizing the need for more R&D in this sector, he said that the chemical industry is a knowledge-intensive sector; hence industry and academic institutions should collaborate for further research. He said that there is huge potential for investment in India and the chemical industry needs to follow a cluster approach.

Echoing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat by the Prime Minister, he said that the industry should strive to reduce import dependence and make India a manufacturing hub. He said that the government has given an incentive of more than 6000 crore rupees under the PLI scheme to the industry. Efforts are being made to produce API in India. He ended his speech with the assurance that government will help the chemical industry in every possible way.

Founded in 1938 by Acharya P C Ray and Dr B D Amin, ICC is the apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry in India such as Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, Plastics & Petrochemicals & Petroleum Refineries, Dyestuffs & Dye-intermediates, Fertilizers & Pesticides, Specialty Chemicals, Paints etc.

Shri Samir Biswas, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr Martin Brudermüller President, ICCA &Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, Mr Ravi Goenka, President, ICC, and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)