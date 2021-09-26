Left Menu

Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

State-owned Oman Air announced on Sunday its intention to apply to join the oneworld global airline alliance and said it had asked fellow Gulf carrier and member Qatar Airways to help it.

Oman Air said it had approached Qatar Airways, whose chief executive Akbar Al Baker is the chairman of the airline group, for guidance in making its application. "As the industry recovers from COVID, airline alliances are going to be more important than ever," the airline said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"This will provide us with excellent global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests." When contacted by Reuters, a Qatar Airways spokesperson referred to oneworld, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There are 14 airlines in the oneworld alliance, including Qantas, American Airlines and British Airways. Qatar Airways holds direct and indirect stakes in three oneworld members, including British Airways and Cathay Pacific.

Oman Air operates to 34 destinations, which it says will increase to 44 next year. It has 47 aircraft in its fleet with 32 jets in operation.

