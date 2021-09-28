Left Menu

Miners pull UK stocks lower on weaker metals; Smiths Group top gainer

British shares dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by mining heavyweights on falling underlying metal prices, while Smiths Group topped the blue-chip index after the technology company delivered strong annual earnings.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:55 IST
Miners pull UK stocks lower on weaker metals; Smiths Group top gainer
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares dropped on Tuesday, dragged down by mining heavyweights on falling underlying metal prices, while Smiths Group topped the blue-chip index after the technology company delivered strong annual earnings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.3%, with precious metals, industrial miners, and industrial stocks Relx and Experian leading declines.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 1%, with travel and leisure stocks among the top losers. The FTSE 100 has gained 9.8% from its lowest point this year, buoyed by strong second-quarter earnings and dovish central bank policies. Its pace of growth has, however, slowed recently due to inflation concerns, leading to the index underperforming its European and mid-cap peers.

"Rising inflationary pressures as energy prices continue to rise amid supply bottlenecks have uneased UK investors, and a policy shift sooner than expected would further lead them to run for the safety of their investments as the expensive borrowing would impact demand," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine. Higher costs and supply chain disruptions have recently pushed central banks to adopt a more hawkish tone, with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinting towards a growing case to hike interest rates.

Goldman Sachs' Petershill Partners unit traded at 350 pence per share in its market debut. Bookrunners had set a price band of 320 pence-380 pence per share. British software automation company Blue Prism Group dropped 2.7% after it agreed to a 1.1 billion pound ($1.50 billion) takeover offer from American private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

Bucking the trend, Smiths Group jumped 4.1% after it signed a binding agreement to sell its medical devices unit, Smiths Medical, and declared a dividend of 26 pence following robust annual earnings. British online greetings card retailer Moonpig jumped 1.6% after it raised its annual revenue forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021