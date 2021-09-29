Goyal refutes rumours of govt reducing import duties on Chinese apples

Dismissing rumours about cheap Chinese apples coming into India, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the government has not reduced any duties and all imports take place in accordance with the WTO stipulations.

''Some people are spreading falsehood that the government has reduced duties on apples coming from China. This is a rumour without any basis. Government has not taken any such decision,'' he said at a press conference while replying to a question on cheap apples coming from the neighbouring country.

All imports take place under the norms prescribed by the World Trade Organization (WTO), he said.

''I was asked this question earlier also...No such decision has been taken. I feel some people's job is only to spread baseless rumours which have no meaning,'' he said.

To another question on whether the power crisis in China is an opportunity for Indian exporters, the minister said there are lots of opportunities for domestic companies.

''Today the nation is ready to take those opportunities head-on. We are a nation of entrepreneurs, industry and business persons. We are a nation of MSMEs who feel empowered to deal with the rest of the world with confidence,'' he said.

The minister also informed that India's exports in the current fiscal stood at USD 185 billion till September 21, and may touch USD 195 billion by the end of the first half of 2021-22.

''We all are very familiar that any year, if you split it in two halves, you have a much better performance (in the second half) than the first in a normal year.

''We are at USD 185 billion as on September 21. Hopefully we will close at USD 195 billion by end of the half year....,'' Goyal said.

India's exports stood at USD 290 billion during 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)