Bus falls into river in Meghalaya, 5 dead
At least five persons died and several others were injured after a bus fell into a river in East Garo Hills district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Rescue attempts are underway, the district police said in a statement.Further details are awaited.
At least five persons died and several others were injured after a bus fell into a river in East Garo Hills district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The Meghalaya Transport Corporation bus, traveling from Tura to Shillong, plunged into the Ringdi river at Nongchram around midnight, they said. Many people are feared trapped inside the vehicle, police said, adding, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Rescue teams along with fire and emergency service personnel have been rushed to the site.
''Five people have been confirmed dead. The injured are being shifted to Rongjeng PHC for medical assistance. Rescue attempts are underway,'' the district police said in a statement.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
