Universal Nutriscience completes acquisition of nutraceuticals business from Sanofi India

Universal Nutriscience Pvt Ltd is a partnership between Kedaara Capital and Universal Medicare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:21 IST
Universal Nutriscience on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of the nutraceuticals business from Sanofi India.

The company has completed ''the acquisition of all assets pertaining to the nutraceuticals business of Sanofi India Ltd (SIL) through a slump sale process,'' Universal Nutriscience (UNS) said in a statement. The complete nutraceutical portfolio consisting of 16 brands, including market leaders such as Seacod, ECod, CoQ, Primosa, Collaflex, along with most of the employees engaged in the marketing and distribution of these brands, have been seamlessly transferred to Universal Nutriscience effective September 30, 2021, it added.

''I am delighted that UNS is focused exclusively on Nutraceuticals and has the necessary resources, the drive, and the vision to become the country's leading Nutraceutical and Wellness company,'' Chairman of the Board of Directors – UNS, Shailesh Ayyangar said. Universal Nutriscience Pvt Ltd is a partnership between Kedaara Capital and Universal Medicare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

