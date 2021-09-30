German inflation accelerates in September

German inflation accelerated at a higher pace than expected in September, data showed on Thursday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and its companies grapple with supply shortages.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 4.1% year-on-year compared with 3.4% in August, the Federal Statistics Office said.

