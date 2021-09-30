BSE StAR MF registers 1.52 cr transactions worth Rs 35,242 cr in Sep

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 1.52 crore transactions worth Rs 35,242 crore in September.

It surpassed its all-time highest monthly record of 1.41 crore transactions achieved in August, the exchange said in a statement.

The transactions come amid devastating COVID-19 outbreak and distributors channelising their transactions through online platforms, the exchange added.

Overall, the platform achieved 7.8 crore transactions in the first six months (April-September) of the current financial year as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 9.71 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to 222 crore this month, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched the BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors register clients on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)