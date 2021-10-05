Indian apparel industry must increase presence in Azerbaijan: Indian envoy

There is a huge demand for sustainable apparel in Azerbaijan and the domestic industry needs to increase its presence to grab this market, Indian Ambassador to the Eurasian country B Vanlalvawna said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an online B2B meeting between buyers in Azerbaijan and Indian apparel exporters, organised by Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), the ambassador shared details of the clothing market in that country.

''There is a big demand for cotton garments and sustainable apparel products in the country. India's share of 0.9 per cent in Azerbaijan's total readymade garment imports from the world is not a true reflection of the potential between the two countries, as some Indian products come via third countries,'' AEPC quoted Vanlalvawna as saying in a statement.

He added that some competitors of Indian products from countries like Bangladesh, China, Turkey and Italy are more active in the market and have a larger physical presence here. It is very important for Indian players to continue their presence in terms of your interaction with the potential buyers, Vanlalvawna added.

The ambassador also requested AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel to lead a delegation of Indian apparel exporters to Baku once the pandemic is over. He also suggested holding similar interactions in the future for bridging the apparel players in the two countries.

Sakthivel said that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles will promote the manufacturing of sportswear, scientific wear and sustainable garments in a big way.

