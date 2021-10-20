PVR launches PVR Maison ahead of reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra

Multiplex chain PVR on Wednesday launched its new theatre PVR Maison here, ahead of the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra.

The luxury boutique property will start operation from October 22, the day when cinema halls will reopen in Maharashtra after being closed for many months due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-screen multiplex will open with 100 per cent vaccinated staff and in strict compliance to the SOPs issued by the Maharashtra government, as per which the cinema halls have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity in the state.

Situated at Jio World Drive in the suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the new property will house two new LUXE screens and one viewing room for private screenings, PVR said in a press release.

PVR Maison, which has a seating capacity of 882 audience members, features lounges, libraries with art, grand living rooms and open kitchens with premium food concepts.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Ltd, said the team is thrilled to launch the new property after the ''unprecedented times'' the exhibition sector faced.

''Innovation and improvisation is in the DNA of our business which has echoed through our every offering. It is a proud moment for us to finally introduce our unique concept to the audience after the unprecedented times we battled through. ''PVR Maison is inspired by the French archetype and was born out of the quest to explore deeper and newer facets of luxury. It had a global creative team working on each aspect intricately to bring the best for our India patrons,'' Bijli said.

PVR had already reopened its cinemas on July 30, post the second wave in the permitted states and union territories across India with restrictions in seating capacity and operating hours.

Maharashtra, a key territory for the revival of the multiplex industry, will see cinema halls reopening from October 22.

Despite the fact that the effects of the pandemic will linger, Bijli said the team is hopeful that the year will bring back the theatre-going audience.

''We can assure PVR Maison will be a delightful experience for the patrons. We are happy to welcome back our patrons in the key market of Mumbai, being the hub of the Hindi film industry and the state of Maharashtra,'' he added.

With the opening of the new property, the total screen count of PVR Cinemas stands at 157 screens across 38 properties in Maharashtra.

