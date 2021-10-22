COFTEA: Looking at fresh perspective on Coffee & Tea

The world is divided into two types of people: those who love their morning cup of tea/coffee and those who don’t.

Are you the one who love your daily fix of tea and coffee, but loathe preparing it? Then tea/ coffee machines with premix tea (in various flavours) and coffee vending machines are the answer. But are you the one who doesn’t like machine-made tea/ coffee? You think it doesn’t taste as good, as that of traditional preparation. You are not alone, many think like this.

For all those, who have this preconceived notion, consider Coftea, a brand from Chhaparia Marketing Private Limited (CMPL) - the manufacturers and marketers of tea/ coffee vending machines and very healthy and tasty pre mixes. Kolkata-based Chhaparia Marketing Private Limited (CMPL) has earned a name for itself by delivering vending machines of international standards to an impressive list of clients on a pan India level.

Mr Ankit Chhaparia, MD, CMPL believes that everyone deserves a thoughtfully sourced, skilfully roasted and properly brewed cup of tea and coffee. He says, “We are just doing that by serving a host of pre-mixed flavours (Masala tea, Karak plain tea premix, low sugar coffee premix, low sugar, cardamom tea etc.) which are high on health and taste both. Our range is ideal for health-conscious people who don’t want to compromise on their tea and coffee intake because of health reasons.” CMPL has the capacity of producing 500 tons per annum pre-mixed tea and coffee, which is produced under the most hygienic conditions, conforming to the FASSAI standards. It utilizes modern technology and a skilful workforce. The premixes are precision packed to keep them fresh for a longer period of up to six months.

The Company is well-known for providing robust vending machines, backing it up with prompt after-sales services and excellent technical assistance to ensure total customer satisfaction. The company follows customer safety policies and conducts regular internal and external quality audits. A host of MNC clients have stood by them for the last 10 years.

CMPL offers a range of vending machines, making them an ideal choice of some very small and very big companies alike, like 2-lane (Cute model), 2-lane (Robo model), 3-lane (Robo model), 4-lane (Robo model), 2/3-lane (Joy model), q007 commercial, t100 commercial and 4-lane (Hot and Cold model). “On the contrary, machine coffee is good for your health as it acts as a stimulator and keeps you active for a longer period, it has higher water to keep you hydrated and lower content of Cafestol, which is known for elevating cholesterol levels. We take care of all these aspects in our premixes as health and happiness of our customers are our primary concern ,” says Mr Chhaparia . Coftea, practices stringent quality standards for which compliance is verified through regular audits and self-assessments. These standards ensure that they design, manufacture and supply products that are safe, excellent in quality, and conform to the relevant industry and regulatory standards. CPML aspires to take their COFTEA brand to new heights, without losing the focus on their customer’s aspirations, with whom they constantly engage to innovate and perform.

