Left Menu

MP: 3 killed, three injured after ambulance rams into stationary truck on highway

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:26 IST
MP: 3 killed, three injured after ambulance rams into stationary truck on highway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and three others injured when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place around 1 am on the national highway near Panagar, some 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Three occupants of the Janani Express van died on the spot and three others sustained injuries when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck, Panagar police station in-charge R K Soni said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhannu Yadav (30), Punia Bai (21), and Chottu alias Shipailal Kol (22), he said.

The Janani Express van was taking a pregnant woman Rekha Bai, her family members, and some people from Umaria district to a hospital in Jabalpur, he said.

The injured persons, including the pregnant woman, are admitted to the government medical college in Jabalpur, where their condition remains stable, he said.

The police have detained the truck driver who parked the vehicle on the national highway, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021