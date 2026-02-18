India's Commanding Show Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

In a riveting Group A match of the T20 World Cup, India showcased a strong performance against the Netherlands. Played on Wednesday, the match highlighted the remarkable efforts of Indian players such as Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 34, and Shivam Dube, who added a crucial 66 runs.

Despite a brilliant start by the Netherlands bowlers, including Aryan Dutt who dismissed both Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan early, India's batting lineup managed to post a formidable total of 193/6. Dube, alongside Hardik Pandya who contributed 30 runs, steered India to a commanding position.

The Netherlands bowler Logan van Beek emerged as their standout performer, taking three significant wickets. However, sustained efforts from the Indian batsmen ensured a challenging total for the Netherlands to chase, affirming their competitive edge in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)