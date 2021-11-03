Willis Towers Watson signs agreement to acquire remaining 51% shares in WTW India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the remaining 51% shares from Anemone Holdings Private Ltd and Rohit Jain in Willis Towers Watson (WTW) India. WTW currently owns 49% of Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (WTW India) and recent changes in regulation have made it possible for WTW to own up to 100% of WTW India.

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International, WTW, said: ''As one of the world's largest and fastest growing economies, with an expected 17% growth rate in the non-life insurance market over the next five years, we see rising demand and opportunities for cyber, health and benefits, crop and surety insurance in the Indian market. Acquiring 100% ownership of WTW India will enable us to further capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in this market and to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of our clients in India.

The Covid-19 crisis has underscored the vital role of risk management and insurance in protecting and strengthening businesses and communities' resilience to pandemic shock in emerging markets such as India. We are committed to the Indian market and see we can play a significant role to help raise the under-penetration of insurance and close the protection gap that the country needs.'' Rohit Jain, Head of India, WTW added: ''These are unprecedented times for humanity and businesses, especially the risks that confront both. Emerging forms of risks like climate change, pandemic, cyber threats and the growing health-wealth gap demand immediate and comprehensive solutions that address risk mitigation, incident response and compensation for loss. WTW already has a significant presence in India and this acquisition is another important milestone towards bringing our clients the best-in-class products and solutions, technology and unprecedented insight for sound risk-based decision making.'' This transaction remains subject to customary legal and regulatory approvals.

About Willis Towers Watson Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimise benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)