UPS starts first direct cargo flight between Europe and India

Global transportation company UPS said on Monday that it has directly connected Europe and India for the first time by starting a Cologne-Delhi-Cologne cargo flight that will operate five times a week. Cologne in Germany is the UPS's largest international hub, the company said in a statement.

The Cologne-Delhi-Cologne service doubles the company's previous capacity to and from India for small and medium-sized business customers looking to grow their revenue base, it said.

''Previously UPS flight used to come from Shenzhen, it is now originating directly from India (Delhi) to Cologne, Germany. This direct flight operates five days a week,'' the statement said. UPS said its customers have been diversifying their supply chains as they respond to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, and cargo space in the belly of passenger aircraft, normally reliable and cost-effective, has been significantly reduced. ''Now, buoyed by market demand and with an eye on business continuity, Indian entrepreneurs are looking for reliable alternatives to import and export products,'' it added. PTI DSP ANB ANB

