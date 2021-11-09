Goa Legislative Assembly in association with MIT School of Government inaugurates Goa@60

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the vision of creating ethical, spirited and committed Political Leadership for the country from the grassroots and from all walks of life, MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG) collaborated with Goa Legislative Assembly to celebrate the occasion of 60th year of liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule. This event is in line with the school's vision to develop a pool of dedicated young leaders committed to nation building, infusing in them sense of national pride, democratic values and empathy for people coming from various walks of life.

The event also marks 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as the nation observes Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Through this momentous event the MIT-SOG and Goa Government aims to highlight the strides Goa has made since 1961. Goa's journey post 1961 is breathtaking! The character, patience and resilience shown by the Goans is commendable. The five-day mega event commenced on 8th November 2021 comprises of thought provoking conclaves on mainstreaming women in policy making through National Women's Parliament, strengthening active participation of youth in policy making through National Youth Parliament, and reiterating the strength and utility of local governance through National Panchayat Parliament. The Conclaves are being organized by Goa Legislative Assembly, conducted by MIT School of Government (MIT SOG), Pune and supported by Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad.

The MIT School of Government in the past have collaborated with State Legislative Assemblies of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to organise similar youth and women parliaments to inspire, motivate and engage them to take the baton of democracy, leadership and governance forward. MIT School of Government aims to strengthen the democratic systems and governments that will pave the way for world peace by training young minds of the country in electoral systems and governance. Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa who also is the Patron and Chief Convenor of the event said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and on the theme of Goa at 60, the Government of Goa is working towards giving more emphasis on women empowerment. To make women self-reliant, all the schemes of the central government and CM employment scheme have been implemented. Similarly, the government is providing employment to women by promoting the products made by various women self-help groups. On one hand we are working towards contributing to a self-reliant India and on the other we are working on a self-sufficient Goa. We thank MIT School of Government for giving us strength by organizing National Women's Parliament along with National Youth Parliament and National Panchayat Parliament. Going forward we plan to organise such events every two years."

Rajesh Patnekar, Hon'ble Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly in his welcome address said, "The events on Women, Youth and Panchayat are part of diamond jubilee celebration of liberation of Goa. The events will focus on three important pillars of women, youth and local self-government bodies and will focus on increasing their participation in the democratic and electoral processes at various levels." He further stressed that the "Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by UNGA emphasizes on the need for gender equality, women participation in decision making process, and representation in legislature which lead to women empowerment in social, political, and economic context. Women participation in legislations is critical to achieving democracy in the true sense which in turn will help in creation of an inclusive society."

Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER's MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government, addressed the audience on the vision behind having conclaves such as National Women's Parliament. He said, "MIT School of Government was established in 2005 to give a new direction to politics and to bring educated youth into politics. Through this organization activities like Indian Student Parliament, National Women's Parliament and Sarpanch Sansad are being implemented. Democracy is being celebrated on the occasion of 60th anniversary of Goa and Amrit Mahotsav of the country. Therefore, WomenParliament, Youth Parliament and Panchayat Sansad are being organized in collaboration with the Government of Goa for empowerment of women, youth and panchayats." Shripad Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Govt. of India was the Special Guest of Honor for the event along with Shri Rajesh Patnekar, Hon'ble Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Shri Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Smt. Nirmala Sawant, Former Power Minister, Government of Goa, Shri Churchill Alemao, MLA, Benaulim Constituency, Alina Saldanha, MLA, Cortalim Constituency, and Shri Govind Gawde Hon'ble Minister for Art & Culture, Government of Goa.

The first day of the National Women Parliament saw the presence of eminent dignitaries including Dr. Rama Jayasundar - Professor & Head, Department of NMR, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Devi. Vaibhavishri Alekar - Shrimad Bhagvat Katha Exponent (Pune, Maharashtra), Adv. Manasi Pradhan - Founder, Nirbhaya Vahini, Nirbhaya Samaroh and OYSS Women, Smt. Laxmi Agarwal - Campaigner, Stop Acid Attacks Mission, Smt. Shovana Narayan - Padma Shri, Renowned Indian Kathak Dancer, Ms. Shital Mahajan - Padma Shri, Arjun Awardee, Indian Skydiver, Founder, Phoenix Skydiving Academy, Neli Rodrigues- Principal, MES College, Ex. Zilla Parishad, President, South Goa, Zilla Panchayat , Ch. Hima Bindu - Senior Associate Director, Indian School of Business, Shri. Nanik Rupani - Chairman, Neutron Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd. & Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshni Academy, Former President, Indian Merchants Chamber,Dr. Dilip Chenoy - Secretary General, FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Pratima Dhond- Ex Chairman Goa Women's Bank, Vice President GOA Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The themes of the post-inaugural session revolved around evocative topics that stressed upon the need for a greater participation of women in politics and policy making. Women are dynamic leaders of change, who can galvanize the society for achieving higher ideals, strengthen the community bonds, and protect the family system. Their participation is fundamental to decision making at all levels of democratic and inclusive governance.

Goa began its journey towards glory and a better life for its citizens with high hopes and strong resolve. Today, Goa is considered to be a very mature state with a stable economy, able political leadership, an ever increasing tourism industry as well as having the best quality of life in India. This journey would have been incomplete without the three strong pillars - women, youth and panchayats. With these conclaves the participation of the three groups will be further strengthened and will act as models of excellence for other states to replicate. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

