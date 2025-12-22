Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: CBS News Delays '60 Minutes' Prison Report

CBS News postponed the broadcast of a '60 Minutes' report on El Salvador's CECOT prison, citing the need for additional reporting. The segment, which features harsh conditions for deportees, was removed from its lineup under the new leadership of Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 07:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a last-minute decision, CBS News delayed the airing of its '60 Minutes' segment on El Salvador's CECOT prison. The network announced the postponement on social media, suggesting that the report, titled 'Inside CECOT,' requires further investigation before it is broadcast.

The decision came as CBS News undergoes transitions under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who recently took over following her prior experience in print journalism. The segment removal reflects ongoing changes under new management, which Weiss heads after her publication, The Free Press, was acquired by CBS's parent company.

CECOT prison has garnered international criticism for its severe conditions. The segment at the heart of the controversy reportedly featured interviews with deportees who described their treatment as brutal, a narrative complicated by the human rights concerns raised surrounding the prison's practices.

