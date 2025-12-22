Controversy Unfolds: CBS News Delays '60 Minutes' Prison Report

In a last-minute decision, CBS News delayed the airing of its '60 Minutes' segment on El Salvador's CECOT prison. The network announced the postponement on social media, suggesting that the report, titled 'Inside CECOT,' requires further investigation before it is broadcast.

The decision came as CBS News undergoes transitions under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who recently took over following her prior experience in print journalism. The segment removal reflects ongoing changes under new management, which Weiss heads after her publication, The Free Press, was acquired by CBS's parent company.

CECOT prison has garnered international criticism for its severe conditions. The segment at the heart of the controversy reportedly featured interviews with deportees who described their treatment as brutal, a narrative complicated by the human rights concerns raised surrounding the prison's practices.